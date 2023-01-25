Clawback Issue Should Delay BlockFi Return, Committee Says

By Vince Sullivan (January 25, 2023, 5:32 PM EST) -- The committee of unsecured creditors in the Chapter 11 case of cryptocurrency platform BlockFi Inc. told a New Jersey bankruptcy judge that it supports the debtor's proposal to release digital assets to customers, but said issues about the validity of transfers to customer wallets need to be resolved first....

