Couple Gets 2 Years in Prison In Fla. 'Unicorn' App Fraud Case

By David Minsky (January 27, 2023, 4:11 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Friday sentenced a married couple to two years in prison in a $21 million fraud case in which they concealed their true identities and received hefty commissions for selling shares in a mobile gaming application that never launched....

