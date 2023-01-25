Fla. Court Says Local Official Doesn't Have To Face Suit

By Carolina Bolado (January 25, 2023, 7:03 PM EST) -- A local public official in the tiny Florida community of Jupiter Island is immune from a lawsuit by two landowners because the actions she took — which led to the denial of the property owners' development plans — were within the scope of her duties as chair of the town's impact review committee, or IRC, a Florida appeals court ruled Wednesday....

