Deaf Atty Removed From Jury Pool May Have Path Forward

By Daniel Ducassi (January 25, 2023, 8:46 PM EST) -- A Colorado state judge on Wednesday seemed to agree with a hearing-impaired Denver attorney who says he should be able to pursue a disability discrimination lawsuit against the Denver County Court after a county judge booted him from a jury pool....

