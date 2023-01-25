Fla. Court Axes Punitives In Fatal Brain Injury Med Mal Suit

By Y. Peter Kang (January 25, 2023, 9:05 PM EST) -- A Florida appeals court on Wednesday tossed a punitive damages claim in a suit seeking to hold Cleveland Clinic Florida liable for a patient's fatal brain injury, saying the plaintiff failed to meet the high bar of establishing gross negligence required for the claim....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS