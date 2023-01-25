Atty Unlawfully Suspended By DeSantis Asks For Job Back

By Dave Simpson (January 25, 2023, 4:48 PM EST) -- A Florida state attorney who was found to have been unlawfully suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis asked him for his job back Wednesday, even though a federal court said it could not order his reinstatement to the elected position....

