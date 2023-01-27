New FTC Thresholds May Mean A Closer Look At Fewer Deals

By Steve Albertson, Thomas Ensign and Mark Ostrau (January 27, 2023, 4:46 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission recently announced its annual adjustments to the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act thresholds for 2023. These thresholds determine which mergers and acquisitions must be reported to federal antitrust agencies for review before consummation....

