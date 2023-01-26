Calif. CARE Courts Face First Legal Challenge

By Sarah Martinson (January 26, 2023, 4:16 PM EST) -- A nonprofit disability rights group on Thursday sued California Gov. Gavin Newsom in the state Supreme Court to stop his recently enacted CARE courts plan from going into effect in October, alleging that the mental health treatment program violates residents' constitutional rights....

