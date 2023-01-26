Video Producer Asks 11th Circ. To Revive Wrongful Firing Suit

By Carolina Bolado (January 26, 2023, 8:50 PM EST) -- A South Florida video producer urged the Eleventh Circuit on Thursday to revive her suit against her former employer BrandStar Studios Inc., arguing the lower court should have let a jury hear her claims that BrandStar violated the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Family and Medical Leave Act when it fired her while she was caring for her sick father. ...

