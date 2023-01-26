SPAC Buys Longevity In $236.2M Deal Led By 2 Firms

By Renee Hickman (January 26, 2023, 3:56 PM EST) -- Biopharmaceutical company Longevity and special purpose acquisition company Denali Capital announced on Thursday that they had reached an agreement to combine in a deal valuing Longevity Biomedical Inc. at $236.2M, advised by Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP and Sidley Austin LLP....

