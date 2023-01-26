6th Circ. Orders Detroit Museum To Keep Contested Van Gogh

By Danielle Ferguson (January 26, 2023, 8:41 PM EST) -- A Sixth Circuit panel has ordered the Detroit Institute of Arts to hold on to a borrowed Van Gogh painting until a legal battle over its ownership plays out, reversing a district court's decision to deny the self-proclaimed owner's request to have the court seize the artwork....

