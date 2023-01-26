Investor Sues For Docs On $300M Stake In Script Relief

By Leslie A. Pappas (January 26, 2023, 3:29 PM EST) -- A member of an investment company managed by co-founders of New York venture capital group Loeb.nyc has sued in Delaware's Court of Chancery for books and records, alleging that the company sold a $300 million stake in pharmacy discount card business Script Relief LLC without notifying other investors....

