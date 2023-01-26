Five Below Faces Patent Claims Over Sauce Holder Sales

By Eric Heisig (January 26, 2023, 2:06 PM EST) -- An Ohio inventor that patented a dipping sauce holder to make it available to drivers eating behind the wheel has sued Five Below Inc. and a chemical manufacturing company, accusing them of violating the inventor's intellectual property by selling an infringing product....

