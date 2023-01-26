UBS, Charity Mismanaged Funds Suit Must Go On, Court Says

By Katryna Perera (January 26, 2023, 6:17 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge denied UBS Financial Services Inc.'s bid for dismissal in a suit brought by a charitable trust that claims the trust's creators were manipulated into placing hundreds of millions of dollars of assets under the investment stewardship of a UBS employee who was the son of the foundation's former attorney-trustee....

