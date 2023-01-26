PTAB Upholds Testing Patents After Ravgen's $272M Jury Win

By Jasmin Jackson (January 26, 2023, 8:23 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has rebuffed biotechnology company Illumina's bid to ax two genetic testing patents that have been asserted against it and others by rival Ravgen in federal suits, buttressing a product at the center of a $272 million infringement verdict Ravgen won last year....

