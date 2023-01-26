Mich. Panel Blocks Looming Wage, Sick Leave Changes

By Carolyn Muyskens (January 26, 2023, 5:32 PM EST) -- A Michigan appellate panel has issued a ruling halting an increase in the state's minimum wage for hourly and tipped workers that was poised to go into effect next month, finding the state Legislature was within its rights to amend the citizen-initiated law that had mandated the wage hikes....

