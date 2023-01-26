Texas Judge Doesn't Need Injunction Against City, Court Says

By Catherine Marfin (January 26, 2023, 7:36 PM EST) -- A Texas appeals court ruled on Thursday that a Cameron County, Texas, trial court got it right when it denied a Brownsville municipal judge a temporary injunction against the city of Brownsville, in a case that has both sides arguing over which date the man's appointment began....

