6th Circ. Vexed By Ex-Smuckers Workers' COVID-19 Vax Suit

By Eric Heisig (January 26, 2023, 9:35 PM EST) -- A Sixth Circuit panel on Thursday questioned why a lawsuit alleging that J.M. Smucker Co. violated the constitutional rights of workers who were denied religious exemptions from its COVID-19 vaccine mandate targeted just the company and not the Biden administration, given that the employees likened the company officials to "state actors."...

