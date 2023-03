6th Circ. To Decide Mich.'s Tax Reach Into Tribal Communities

By Crystal Owens (March 7, 2023, 1:59 PM EST) -- A case idling in the Sixth Circuit over Michigan's ability to levy certain taxes on tribal members could have "dire" consequences for the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community, bringing into focus a nationwide trend tax scholars say keeps Native Americans from achieving economic independence....

