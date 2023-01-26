Wage Group Reveals Restaurant Lobbyist's Gifts To Congress

By Joyce Hanson (January 26, 2023, 11:00 PM EST) -- An advocacy group for higher restaurant worker wages has published a report detailing the National Restaurant Association's donations to members of Congress since 2010, saying the longtime lobbyist has handed out nearly $2 million since it started forcing workers to pay for the association's operations favoring management....

