Celsius Can Return Institutional Loan Collateral In Ch. 11

By Vince Sullivan (January 26, 2023, 8:05 PM EST) -- A New York judge ruled Thursday that bankrupt cryptocurrency platform Celsius Network LLC can handle $115 million in institutional loans in the ordinary course of business, including returning loan collateral....

