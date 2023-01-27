Edward Jones Says Ex-Employee Solicited 'Five-Star' Clients

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (January 27, 2023, 6:40 PM EST) -- Financial services firm Edward Jones launched a trade secrets suit against a former financial adviser in Illinois federal court, alleging that he printed a list of "five-star clients" and collected client contact information with the intent of soliciting them for his next business venture....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS