Venezuelan Justice Indicted For $10M In Bribes Tied to Miami

By Emily Sawicki (January 27, 2023, 3:03 PM EST) -- A Venezuelan Supreme Court justice and former president of that court has been indicted in Florida on charges he accepted bribes totaling around $10 million in exchange for leniency or case dismissals, spending the money on luxury homes and vacations abroad....

