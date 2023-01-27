Sanctions Can't Stop Russian Banks' $850M Fraud Lawsuit

By Christopher Crosby (January 27, 2023, 11:48 AM GMT) -- Two Russian state-backed lenders can take their $850 million fraud lawsuit to trial, the High Court said Friday — one of the first instances the U.K.'s sanctions regime has tested the ability of Russian litigants to use the English legal system since Russia invaded Ukraine. ...

