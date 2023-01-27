Web Hosting Co. Ionos Targets $3.4B IPO In Germany

By Najiyya Budaly (January 27, 2023, 5:23 PM GMT) -- Ionos Group SE is targeting a market capitalization of up to €3.15 billion ($3.4 billion) with an initial public offering in Germany, owners of the web hosting business said Friday, in a move that could revive Europe's IPO market after Porsche AG's flotation in September....

