Philly Italian Orgs Can't Get 3rd Circ. To Restore Columbus Day

By P.J. D'Annunzio (January 27, 2023, 4:30 PM EST) -- Philadelphia Italian-American organizations could not undo the city's decision to observe Indigenous Peoples' Day instead of Columbus Day, as the Third Circuit found Friday that the mayor's actions, though offensive to them, were not a legal matter....

