Lessor Sues Insurers For $88M Over Plane Stranded In Russia

By Joel Poultney (February 3, 2023, 8:08 PM GMT) -- An Irish aircraft operating company has sued its insurers for $88.5 million to cover the loss of a plane leased to a Russian airline and held in Russia after the country's invasion of Ukraine, becoming the latest in a string of cases of lessors looking for reimbursement over detained aircraft....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS