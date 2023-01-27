Gay Worker Fired By Catholic School Wants Bias Suit Revived

By Beverly Banks (January 27, 2023, 8:33 PM EST) -- A former high school counselor in Indiana asked the Seventh Circuit to take a second look at a district court's decision to nix her anti-LGBTQ discrimination suit over her firing by a Catholic archdiocese, arguing her case does not fall under the "ministerial exception" because she held a secular job....

