Texas Police Dept. Fired Officer After C-Section, Suit Says

By Irene Spezzamonte (January 27, 2023, 6:45 PM EST) -- A police department in Texas required a police officer to return to work while her cesarean section stitches were healing and eventually fired her, but treated men who needed to take medical-related time differently, a woman claimed in a suit in state court....

