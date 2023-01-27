'Patent Troll' Critic Issa Tapped To Lead House IP Panel

By Ryan Davis (January 27, 2023, 9:34 PM EST) -- Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., was named chairman of the House subcommittee overseeing intellectual property on Friday, returning him to a leadership post on a panel where he has been critical of what he has described as abusive litigation by companies he calls "patent trolls."...

