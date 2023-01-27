Microsoft, Others Want Out Of Source Code Copyright Suit

By Jasmin Jackson (January 27, 2023, 4:51 PM EST) -- Artificial intelligence company OpenAI and Microsoft's GitHub have urged a California federal judge to toss a copyright suit lodged against them by programmers over purportedly stolen source code, arguing that the complaint doesn't show how any plaintiff was harmed....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS