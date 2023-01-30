FTC Noncompete Ban Could Open State Litigation Floodgate

By Ryan Strasser and Carson Cox (January 30, 2023, 5:09 PM EST) -- On Jan. 5, the Federal Trade Commission issued a notice of proposed rulemaking that, if adopted as final, would ban virtually all noncompete agreements nationwide between employers and employees.[1] Noncompetes that would be voided are believed to cover approximately 30 million American workers.[2]...

