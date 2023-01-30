Planet Fitness Seeks Early Win In Worker's COVID Suit

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (January 30, 2023, 3:47 PM EST) -- After being denied its first bid to toss a former employee's discrimination suit, a Mississippi Planet Fitness franchisee is seeking an early win, arguing that the former employee is not protected under the Americans With Disabilities Act because he cannot prove that he has a disability as defined by the law....

