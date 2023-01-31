Waste Co. Covered For Employee Thefts, Court Says

By Emily Enfinger (January 30, 2023, 10:19 PM EST) -- Berkley Regional Insurance Co. must cover a San Francisco-area landfill operator for revenue it lost due to two separate employee kickback schemes, but a jury should decide on the amount of damages the company is entitled to collect, a California federal judge ruled....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS