New ACA Birth Control Exemptions Cover Faith, Not Morality

By Kellie Mejdrich (January 30, 2023, 7:15 PM EST) -- The Biden administration on Monday proposed tightening the Affordable Care Act's contraception mandate to eliminate a moral exemption that the Trump administration crafted and the U.S. Supreme Court upheld, eliciting both praise and outcry in the long-running saga's latest chapter....

