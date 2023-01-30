Sports History Museum Sued Over Winston Cup Paraphernalia

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (January 30, 2023, 8:11 PM EST) -- A North Carolina museum that holds a slew of artifacts from the NASCAR Winston Cup has been hit with a lawsuit in North Carolina state court by a tobacco company that claims the museum is using its trademarks without permission....

