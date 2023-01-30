DOE Told To Reassess $18.6M System Modernization Deal

By Rae Ann Varona (January 30, 2023, 6:51 PM EST) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office sustained a Virginia-based software company's protest over an $18.6 million U.S. Department of Education contract for a modern acquisition management system, saying the department inadequately documented its evaluation of the company's prior development experience....

