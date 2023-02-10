Meet The Attorneys Suing Amazon Over Suicide Chemical

By Emily Field (February 10, 2023, 7:39 PM EST) -- When attorneys Carrie Goldberg and Naomi Leeds of C.A. Goldberg PLLC first heard kids were killing themselves using chemicals bought on Amazon, they thought they had a simple solution: contact the company and let them know....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS