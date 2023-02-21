In Bias Case, Texas Justices Scrutinize Cause Of Obesity

By Amanda Ottaway (February 21, 2023, 5:12 PM EST) -- Texas Supreme Court justices zeroed in Tuesday on whether obesity must be caused by an underlying medical condition to sustain a workplace disability bias suit, putting the question to attorneys for a Texas Tech medical center and a doctor who was kicked out of her residency program....

