US Soccer Pledges To Follow Yates' Safety Recs After Probe

By Renee Hickman (January 30, 2023, 8:48 PM EST) -- The U.S. Soccer Federation said Monday it plans to implement all 12 of the recommendations outlined by current King & Spalding LLP lawyer and former U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates following her independent investigation into allegations of past abusive behavior and sexual misconduct in women's professional soccer....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS