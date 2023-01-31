Ex-Jones Day Attys Say Firm's Sanctions Bid Merits Sanctions

By Hailey Konnath (January 30, 2023, 10:52 PM EST) -- Two former Jones Day associates challenging the firm's parental leave policy say the firm's "frivolous" sanctions motions against them is "calculated to harass" and is itself grounds for sanctions, according to a cross-motion filed in D.C. federal court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS