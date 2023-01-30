Walgreens To Pay $7M In FCA Suit Over Hepatitis C Drugs

By Gina Kim (January 30, 2023, 7:10 PM EST) -- Walgreens will pay $7 million to the federal government and the state of Tennessee to resolve allegations the pharmacy giant was falsely certifying beneficiaries' compliance with the state's health care program's reauthorization requirements for hepatitis C drugs, the U.S. Department of Justice said Friday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS