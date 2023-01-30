Trump Hits Bob Woodward With $50M Suit Over Recordings

By Dave Simpson (January 30, 2023, 9:55 PM EST) -- Veteran investigative reporter Bob Woodward did not have Donald Trump's permission when he unlawfully released a series of interviews with the former president as an audiobook, Trump said Monday in a $50 million Florida federal court suit against Woodward, his publisher Simon & Schuster Inc., and its parent company Paramount Global....

