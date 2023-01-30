Alameda Seeks Return Of $446M From Voyager Digital

By Aislinn Keely (January 30, 2023, 11:07 PM EST) -- Alameda Research, the trading arm of defunct crypto exchange FTX Trading Ltd., is attempting to claw back nearly $446 million from bankrupt cryptocurrency lender Voyager Digital with a Monday adversary action claiming Voyager and others "knowingly or recklessly" funded the misconduct that led to Alameda and FTX's demise....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS