Quincecare Returns To Top Court In Barclays Consumer Suit

By Christopher Crosby (January 31, 2023, 4:37 PM GMT) -- Britain's highest court could once again reshape the relationship between consumers and their banks as it begins on Wednesday to consider whether to expand a key legal duty on lenders to protect their clients from fraud....

