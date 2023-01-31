Lenovo Loses Latest Bid To Invalidate InterDigital 3G Patent

By Alex Baldwin (January 31, 2023, 8:01 PM GMT) -- A London court ruled Tuesday that a telecommunications patent held by U.S. wireless tech company InterDigital is both valid and essential to the 3G technology standard, rebuffing yet another attempt from Chinese tech giant Lenovo to nix several of its telecom patents....

