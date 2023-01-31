Saviynt Secures $205M In Financing, Founder Returns As CEO

By Elaine Briseño (January 31, 2023, 2:13 PM EST) -- Cybersecurity company Saviynt has closed $205 million in financing from AB Private Credit Investors while also welcoming back its founder Sachin Nayyar as CEO to help steer its growth and accelerate its innovation efforts, the company announced Tuesday....

