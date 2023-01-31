ArcLight Invests $150M In Battery Storage Company

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (January 31, 2023, 1:21 PM EST) -- Boston-based middle-market infrastructure investor ArcLight Capital Partners LLC on Tuesday announced that it had made a $150 million commitment to Elevate Renewable Energy LLC, a new company focused on utility-scale battery storage resources, to advance the transition to clean energy....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS