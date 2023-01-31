FDIC Pushes For 5th Circ. To Jettison Enforcement Challenge

By Jon Hill (January 31, 2023, 11:07 PM EST) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. is urging the Fifth Circuit to tell a Texas federal judge to butt out of one of its ongoing administrative enforcement actions, unleashing a broadside against his decision to halt the proceeding as potentially unconstitutional....

