US Escalates 2nd Challenge To Canadian Dairy Quotas

By Jennifer Doherty (January 31, 2023, 9:24 PM EST) -- The United States once again called for a panel to weigh its grievances against Canada's dairy import quota system on Tuesday, after a previous panel ruling and two rounds of consultations failed to spur more favorable treatment of U.S. producers by Ottawa....

